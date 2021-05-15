KCKFD makes young man's dream reality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters made a young man's dream come true Saturday.

Marky Jaquez, 20, from Wichita always wanted to ride in a fire truck and finally got the chance.

Jaquez is missing skin over the majority of his body and he's never walked.

He uses Instagram to inspire others to stay positive.

A KCKFD firefighter saw his online message and reached out to Jaquez's mom to see what he could do and was happy to find out about the young man's dream and bring it to life.

"Trying to give him a day where he can just enjoy himself and not think about anything else is the whole goal, so I mean, that's all that matters," firefighter Phillip Osner said.

The family was in awe of the act of kindness.

"To never even have met him and be willing to do this just means so much to me that I, it's something I could never say thank you enough for," Marky's mom, Melissa Jaquez said.

Marky also loves police, so KCKPD joined in on the fun.