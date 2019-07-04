KCKFD using virtual tour technology to bring in recruits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A video production team led by Aaron Monson grilled out for the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department on the Fourth of July to show their support for firefighters.

“What we're doing today is just giving back,” Monson said Thursday at the department’s headquarters. “They are modern-day superheroes, and we wanted to show they needed to be taken care of as well and treated with respect.”

Monson’s team is also launching a new program to help KCKFD bring in more recruits.

The virtual video tour allows users to see a 360-degree view of the firehouse and navigate through each room, learning about the different jobs and functions of the department.

Users can click on different employees to listen to them speak about their jobs and responsibilities.

“We would love for people around my age, just younger kids, to be able to see what goes on in a facility like this,” audio engineer Charles Lutz said.

As fire departments across the nation struggle to find qualified applicants, with many facing a critical volunteer firefighter shortage, the KCK fire department hopes the new program will help.

“I hope that our name gets out there and it helps in our recruiting process,” KCKFD Assistant Chief Don White said.

Many departments have also started using social media more aggressively in their recruiting efforts.

“I hope it generates interest and I hope they continue on and look into the fire service,” White said.

The program will be featured on the fire department’s website in the near future. You can also find it on Monson’s website.