KCKFD work to repair gas leak after vehicle hit 2 gas meters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department is working to repair a gas leak near Central and Simpson avenues.

Around noon on Friday, the department told KSHB 41 News reporter Bryant Maddrick that the leak was caused by a vehicle running into two gas meters.

Bryant Maddrick/KSHB 41 News

KCKFD estimates repairs will take around three hours.

Crews also said all surrounding buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution as they wait for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

