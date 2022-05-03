KCKPD announces arrest in connection to February double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a February double homicide of two 14-year-olds.

The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force took into custody Patrick Howard, 24, on Monday. Howard was then charged with two counts of second degree murder and is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to a KCKPD release.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Birch Dr. in the Silver City Apartments on Feb. 18, 2022. Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson were found dead from gunshot wounds by police.

Both Guess and Johnson were students in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

KCKPD Major Case Unit is still investigating the homicides and asked that anyone with information call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

