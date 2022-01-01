Watch
KCKPD investigate single vehicle fatal accident

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jan 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a single vehicle fatality collision.

Around 12:15 a.m. this morning officers were called to the 1800 block of State Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a single vehicle wrecked into a house.

The passenger of the vehicle was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

KCKPD continues to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

