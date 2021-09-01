Watch
KCKPD investigating city's 30th homicide of 2021

KSHB
Crime scene tape
Posted at 11:57 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 00:58:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

KCKPD said at around 6:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue on a report of a deceased individual.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male in his early twenties.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4:30 pm.

KCKPD said due to the location of the body, under a tree in a grassy area, the victim was discovered until a pedestrian walked through the area.

There is no suspect information at this time.

