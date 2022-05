KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near South James Street and Central Avenue.

Police responded to the single-vehicle accident to discover the vehicle resting on its roof.

The driver, identified as a woman in her early 20s, died at the scene of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.