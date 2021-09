KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to KCKPD, officers were called to the 2200 block of Silver Ct. at around 10:30 pm Saturday night on a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his late twenties who had been shot.

That victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.