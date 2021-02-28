KCKPD cancels Silver Alert for 73-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Feb. 28, 7:38 p.m. | Police said Delores Baell was located shortly after 6 p.m. and is safe. She has been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

EARLIER | A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old woman in Kansas City, Kansas.

Delores Baell was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near 3931 Barnes Drive in KCK.

Police said she has Alzheimer’s and was last seen leaving her home in a green bath robe, green hat and tall boots.

She might have a dog with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.