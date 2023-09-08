KCKPD offering essential Spanish to first responders and employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is trying to better listen to the Spanish voices living in their community by offering Spanish survival class to first responders and Unified Government of Wyandotte County employees.

According to US Census data, Hispanics make up 30% of the county's population, so Spanish is a vital tool to have especially as a first responder where time is of the essence.

"This is enough Spanish to get you through the call, perhaps until an actual interpreter shows up just enough information," said Captain Osvaldo Navarro with KCKPD.

Navarro started the Essential Spanish for First Responders a year ago. The Spanish-speaking officer is his department's Hispanic liaison and he and other Spanish speaking officers lead the class.

KCK firefighters, LEO support staff, Department of Corrections employees, and employees with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County are among some of their students including Ana Dolarna. Dolarna works as a custodian supervisor for the UGA and has taken the course twice to better engage with her employees.

"As a superior when you try to learn their language and maybe their culture and it's kind of just make you warm around the heart," said Dolarna.

The course is set up in a college like classroom setting, students will meet once a week for an hour over the next 6-8 weeks and will start with the alphabet and eventually learn how to take down someones name, number, contact information, and other essential information. KCKDP offers the course for free to first responders and essential employees living in their jurisdiction in an effort to better serve the people living in their community.

"It gives the Hispanic community out there a more relaxed state, thinking, okay, I don't have to hide in the shadows anymore, I can come out and about what society," said Navarro.

KCKPD is looking at offering this course to outside agencies for a small fee, but nothing is set in stone.