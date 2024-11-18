KCKPS: Arrowhead Middle School to temporarily close due to weekend fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead Middle School will be temporarily closed this week after a fire over the weekend, according to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

The district shared Sunday on social media that classes will be canceled Monday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 22, while classes Tuesday through Thursday will be moved to a different location.

Monday and Friday will be used for “school staff to transition to and from the alternative site.”

Classes Tuesday through Thursday will be held at Homefield Kansas City, located at 9520 State Ave.

“Our maintenance team is working diligently to thoroughly clean the building and remove the smoke and soot to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” KCKPS said in a notice on the district’s website.

While bus riders will be directly transported to Homefield, walkers and car riders are directed to arrive at Arrowhead “at the usual time” to catch a bus to Homefield.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at Homefield.

Additionally, the district recommends students wear tennis shoes this week due to a basketball court surface at the alternative site.

KSHB 41 has reached out to KCKPS and the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

