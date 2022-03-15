Watch
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools considers changing mascots

Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 18:11:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools has plans to change the mascot of at least one school, citing that some school mascots may be "insensitive to other cultures."

A spokesperson for the district said that Apaches are not from the region, and are a nomadic nation from the Alaska region, Canada and portions of southwest America.

They also said that some names could stereotype Native Americans, and could portray them in a way that does not take them seriously.

The district said that for Arrowhead Middle School, its mascot imagery has been used less and less, and changing to a new mascot could lead to increased usage.

The KCKPS Board of Education formed a School Naming Committee on March 9.

The district spokesperson said the next steps from the committee are to select a name and gather community feedback from stakeholders.

The list of mascots currently under consideration includes:

  • Archers
  • Badgers
  • Bison/Buffalo
  • Blue Jays
  • Broncos
  • Cheetahs
  • Cobras
  • Falcons
  • Grizzlies
  • Phoenix
  • Raptors
  • Sharks
  • Sparks
  • Vikings
  • Wolves

