KCKPS to resume normal operations at most schools Friday; some schools still impacted by storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools said classes will be in session Friday, with the exception of one elementary school. Another elementary school and one middle school could potentially be closed pending a final decision from the school district.

Schools in the district were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to power outages and damage from strong storms that hit the area.

Welborn Elementary School will remain closed, and the school district said no students or staff should go to the building, according to an update from KCKPS on Thursday.

Bertram Caruthers Elementary School and Carl B. Bruce Middle School are closed, but the school district said it will be "monitoring conditions at both buildings overnight."

KCKPS said a decision regarding Bertram Caruthers Elementary School and Carl B. Bruce Middle School being open Friday will come by 6 a.m.

The other schools will be open normal hours, and buses will drive their routine routes "with some exceptions."

"We want to thank our KCKPS families, students, staff and community for your incredible patience, understanding and flexibility during these challenging circumstances," KCKPS said in its update.

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