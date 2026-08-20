KCKPS cancels school again Thursday due to continued power outages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Class will not be in session for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools students a second day after powerful storms moved through the area early Wednesday morning.

In a note to families, the district said power has been restored to some buildings. However, "ongoing storm-related outages are impacting critical district operations, including transportation services."

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KCKPS said without safe and reliable transportation for students across the district, the closure is necessary.

Further updates from the district can be found on the KCKPS website and Facebook page.

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