KCKPS closes Wednesday due to power outages, hazardous roads; Piper buses running late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled school Wednesday due to power outages and hazardous road conditions.

The district notified parents via social media posts.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a district spokesperson told KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson that at least "a dozen or more" buildings, including the district and north central offices, were without power Wednesday morning. Some remain without power.

The spokesperson also said roads were one of the biggest factors for the closure, as trees were blocking bus routes. The northeast area of the district appeared to be hit hardest.

As overnight storms rolled through the metro, numerous power outages were reported, and trees and power lines were downed.

Some extensive damage was reported near 21st and Quindaro.

Trees and power lines down in Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood

The Piper School District also announced that some bus routes may experience delays due to the storms. Drivers are navigating downed trees and other storm-related damage along their routes.

—