‘Significant’ damage reported from overnight storms in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities alerted customers on Wednesday to a multi-day power restoration effort after overnight storms left thousands without power across Wyandotte County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the BPU outage map showed more than 14,700 customers without power. While power outages were reported across the county, areas along Leavenworth Road and inside Interstate 635 appeared to be the hardest hit.

RELATED | Trees and power lines down in Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood

A BPU spokesperson said all available crews have been dedicated to the restoration effort. Mutual aid crews have also been called in to assist.

“Based on the severity and extent of damage identified so far, BPU expects restoration to be a multi-day effort,” the utility said Wednesday. “Customers who are without power should prepare for an extended outage and make alternate arrangements as needed, particularly for medications, medical equipment, refrigeration and other essential needs.”

Residents who come across downed trees and power lines should assume every line is energized, stay 35 feet away and call 911 to report an immediate public safety hazard. Power outages and downed lines can be reported to the BPU by calling 913-573-9522.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District spokesperson said more than a dozen buildings, including the district's headquarters and North Central Office lost power during the peak of the storm. Several buildings remained without power late Wednesday morning.

RELATED | KCK Public Schools closed today due to power outages, hazardous roads, Piper School buses late

Despite some delays, the Turner and Piper School Districts were able to open as scheduled Wednesday.

The Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, Parks and Recreation Department says crews are assessing storm damage at parks across the county.

“The damage is significant, and the safety of our staff and community remains our top priority,” the department said on social media. “Staff have encountered downed power lines, trees blocking roadways, and significant debris and damage throughout our parks.”

In an effort to help residents dispose of tree limbs and other storm-related yard waste, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK is extending hours at the Recycling and Yard Waste Center. The center will now open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily through Saturday, Aug. 29.

Public Works crews will reevaluate operating hours after Aug. 29 based on community need.

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