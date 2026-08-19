'It looked like it snowed': Kansas City, Kansas, homeowners help each other clean up storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson spent Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, speaking with homeowners about storm damage from overnight. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Widespread storm damage hit Kansas City, Kansas, hard overnight.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson spent hours Wednesday afternoon speaking with homeowners in northeast KCK, capturing the aftermath of the storm.

KCK neighbors help each other clean up storm damage

The overnight hours brought heavy hail and strong winds, but some homeowners said it felt like a tornado.

"I said, 'Baby, come take a look.' It looked like it snowed," said William Haskell Jr., a homeowner in KCK. "It was just that much — that much."

KSHB 41 Hail damage in Kansas City, Kansas near N. 33rd Street and Brown Ave.

Haskell hoped the damage wasn't too extensive because his homeowner's insurance lapsed.

"The lord’s been good … been good," he said. "Still got a sound mind and portion of my health. I can survive this, but I’ve never seen nothing like this — never."

Storm damage cleanup underway in KCK

A block from Haskell's home, KSHB 41 saw an inflatable pool stuck in a tree.

As of Wednesday afternoon, some areas of KCK still had hail piled up.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Brown Avenue & N. 33rd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

"I can’t believe all this happened in one night, in 30 minutes," said Adriana Medina, who lives in KCK.

Adriana Medina showed KSHB 41 cars and homes on her street that were damaged.

She said the storm hit around 1:30 a.m., and her family didn't get much sleep.

KSHB 41 A tree fell down in a homeowner's yard on Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Neighbors have been helping each other clean up, move debris and cut down leaning trees.

"All our neighbors help each other," Medina said. "Some don’t speak English, some don’t speak Spanish, but we translate and help each other out."

If the hail alone isn't indicative of "Christmas in August," being a good neighbor in these circumstances is a clear example.

Following the storm, community advocates in KCK held a fish fry and community resource hub for impacted neighbors in the parking lot of Village Initiative Inc.

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