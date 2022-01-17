Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCKPS will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB 41 News
KCKPS
KCKPS
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 19:00:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure comes due to a high number of staff absences from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Schools were already set to be closed Monday to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The closure also includes KidZone, a before and after-school childcare program.

KCKPS is the latest district in the metro to cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Olathe Public Schools also announced Sunday the district would close due to staffing shortages and a high volume of student illness.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7