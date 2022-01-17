KCKPS will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure comes due to a high number of staff absences from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Due to the high number of staff absences caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses, all district buildings will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18th and Wednesday, Jan. 19th.



The closure also includes cancellation of the before and after school childcare program and KidZone. pic.twitter.com/nfqkzshtle — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) January 16, 2022

Schools were already set to be closed Monday to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The closure also includes KidZone, a before and after-school childcare program.

KCKPS is the latest district in the metro to cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.