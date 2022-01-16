Olathe Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday after reaching “dire circumstances,” according to Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager.

The district experienced staffing numbers it had “never experienced before” on Friday.

There were more than 100 unfilled positions even with 400 substitutes and the entire Learning Services department serving as substitutes.

Yeager said in total over 800 staff were out, which is about 20% of the entire staff.

Plus, he said there were more than 1,500 positive student cases last week.

“Our dedicated principals, teachers, and staff did their best to cover for one another to make sure students could learn, but it was a great challenge,” Yeager said in a letter to families.

In an effort to provide time for students and staff to recover, school is canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Schools were already set to be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

“All schools and all support buildings will be closed and staff will not report to work,” Yeager said. “Activities, athletics, and facility rental will be canceled. Students and staff will report back on Thursday, Jan. 20.”

Yeager also addressed in his letter that while the state allows up to 40 hours of remote learning, there is still too high of a volume of staff infected to conduct remote learning.

