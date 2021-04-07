KCMO assisting people experiencing homelessness with replacing ID's, birth certificates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As city officials and community organizers continue to work toward addressing the issue of homelessness in Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office and community organizers took another step Wednesday to help those in need.

Lucas' office worked with Father Justin Mathews with Reconciliation Services to assist people experiencing homelessness in replacing their ID's and birth certificates.

The application cost will be covered through Reconciliation Services.

According to Lucas, many people who are occupying the City Hall lawn have said applying to renew an ID has been challenging, making it difficult for them to to access shelter, employment, medical care, food stamps and social security benefits.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can contact Reconciliation Services by calling 816-931-4751 and choosing extension 1.

Walk-ins and appointments are also accepted for these services at their location 3101 Troost Ave. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Donations are also being accepted to help the efforts. Those interested in doing so can make a $25 donation on the Reconciliation Services website, which will cover the cost of one ID replacement.

Lucas will continue to meet with the homelessness community on Thursday to discuss more steps the city can take to address the issue.