KCMO Aviation Department recommends Canadian firm to run concessions at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department recommended the Vantage Airport Group get the city council's approval to run concession operations at the new KCI terminal.

The department announced their choice Thursday afternoon during a presentation at the city council's business session meeting.

Final approval for a company to manage the concessions, including food and beverage providers and gift shops, will be made after testimony in a council committee and a vote by the full council, according to a news release from the city.

Vantage Airport Group, based in Vancouver, Canada, was one of five groups to make presentations to the selection committee.

The Vantage proposal states 80% of the businesses at the terminal will be local, providing opportunities for small, women-owned and minority businesses.

Among the local businesses expected to open in the new terminal are Charlie Hustle, Stockyard Brewing and Urban Cafe, according to the news release.

In addition, the proposal includes $65 million in private investment.

Revenue from the businesses at the terminal is estimated at $1.5 billion over the 15-year life of the contract.

The new, single terminal is scheduled to open in early 2023.

It will have 39 gates when it opens with room for 50 gates.

It is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City, Missouri's history.

