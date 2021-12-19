KCMO barbershop spreads holiday cheer through free haircuts, toys for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Draque's Barbershop in Kansas City, Missouri, is doing its part to help families that need an extra lift this holiday season.

“You can come be yourself and just look good and feel good doing it,” owner and barber Draque Murff said.

The barbershop is holding a Holiday Harvest Sunday, providing free haircuts for kids. Draque's is also giving free toys collected through customer donations.

“A small token of our appreciation for the community as well as a chance to give back and inspire others to do the same,” Murff said.

Not every family has the means for a comforting and joyous holiday, and Murff said he can relate.

“I know what it's like to not get nothing on Christmas, and I just want to be that guy to shine that light on our community and help make it better.”

Murff said he hopes this small gesture for the children goes a long way.

“Make them feel better about themselves and to give them the confidence needed to become the next generation of leaders is something so special," he said.

Murff said his business is a place to gather as a community, where you can enjoy a clean shave, a fresh cut and a conversation.

“A place where everybody can come and just feel like they are somebody and that they do matter,” he said.