KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved a new city flag design 10-1 during Thursday's regular council meeting.

A half-red, half-blue color-blocked background supports the fountain logo placed at the forefront.

New flag who dis? pic.twitter.com/hvzMEHggIp — Kansas City (@KansasCity) February 9, 2023

The new flag replaces the old design approved by the council in 1992.

Third District At-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington cast the lone no vote.