Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO City Council approves new plan to develop apartment complex at 39th and Main streets

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Keegan
Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City, Missouri, Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee will get its first look at a proposed ordinance developers say will help pay for plans to build apartments on the old Katz Drug Store property near Main Street and Westport Road.
Katz Drug Store.png
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:21:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved a revised plan for a midtown development that would include 192 apartments.

By a 9-4 vote, the council approved the revised plan.

3948 Main Street, site of the historic Katz Drug Store building, is where the project will be built.

The council voted down an earlier proposal after objections were raised over the length of the project's tax abatement and lack of low-cost apartments.

Previously, the proposal granted developer Lux Living a 25-year abatement.

The new tax property tax abatement is 75% for 10 years.

While the Kansas City Missouri School District opposed the 25-year abatement, it supports the 10-year property tax abatement.

The development will be one block south of a future streetcar stop along Main Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!