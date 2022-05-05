KCMO City Council approves permanent regulations for parklets, sidewalk cafes, street cafes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KCMO City Council gave unanimous approval Thursday to permanent regulations for sidewalk cafes, street cafes and parklets.

Temporary regulations were put in place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help restaurants when inside seating was not allowed or limited.

According to the regulations approved in a 13-0 vote by the council, the businesses must apply for annual permits.

The sidewalk cafe permit can only be issued "for areas in the city zoned for business and for sidewalks that will allow a clear unobstructed passage not less than five feet in width following the placement of tables and chairs," according to the ordinance.

Sidewalk cafes, street cafes and parklets cannot not use public address systems or amplified music before 9 a.m. or after 10 p.m.

Other regulations detail where tables and chairs can be placed and the insurance needed to operate.