KCMO City Council committee approves $850,000 settlement in firefighter discrimination case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee voted Tuesday to recommend the full council approve an $850,000 discrimination lawsuit settlement with a KCMO Fire Department battalion chief.

The vote by the full council is scheduled during the 3 p.m. regular council legislative session on Thursday.

Daniel McGrath filed charges of discrimination after another firefighter was chosen for a deputy chief's job, a position for which McGrath claims he was the more qualified candidate, according to the lawsuit.

The job requirements for deputy chief included KCFD division/battalion chiefs with more than three years of continuous service at their current rank as of Dec. 8, 2021.

It also required candidates to have KCFD fire ground command experience.

Candidates had to submit a professional résumé, cover letter and an essay of five to six pages on "three critical issues facing the fire department," according to the lawsuit.

McGrath and two other candidates were chosen as finalists and were to be interviewed by a hiring panel.

The suit states McGrath was told a day before his interview that all the interviews were canceled because of a "schedule conflict."

Donna Lake, who served as the KCFD fire chief, told McGrath an unknown member of Local 3808 found the written requirement discriminatory, the lawsuit states.

Local 3808 represents battalion chiefs, EMS division chiefs, EMS majors and middle management personnel.

The essay requirement was dropped and the level of experience was lowered.

The new job requirements attracted 15 candidates.

McGrath and James Kelly were selected as the two finalists.

Kelly did not qualify under the first batch of job requirements, per the lawsuit.

Kelly, who is Black, was chosen for the job.

The suit states, "Chief Lake and the City subjected McGrath to race discrimination by denying him a promotion based on his race."

McGrath is white.

—