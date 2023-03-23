KCMO City Council directs city manager's office to develop municipal ID program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to direct City Manager Brian Platt to develop a plan for a municipal ID card program.

The ordinance, introduced by KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, requires Platt to report back to the city council within 90 on any regulatory changes or money needed to implement the program.

The ordinance passed on a 9-2 vote.

KSHB 41 tracks campaign promises made by candidates and the municipal ID program was among the promises Lucas made when he ran and won the mayor's race in 2019.

While Missouri residents can get a state-issued ID card if they don't have a driver's license, the KCMO ID program would include those without a driver's license and regardless of their immigration status.

—

