KCMO City Council OKs SouthPointe at 63rd Street project

Project set to revitalize southeast part of city
City of KCMO
Posted at 6:34 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 19:34:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the SouthPointe at 63rd Street project.

The four-phase project is expected to revitalize a 25-acre plot of land that's been vacant for years along east 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Construction on phase one of the project will begin later this year, though a specific date wasn't immediately available.

Phase one includes a 300-unit housing complex with mixed-income levels from market to affordable. An extended stay hotel with parking is also included.

Under phase two, a supermarket and several mixed-use buildings, including retail, will be constructed.

Phases three and four will add two big-box retail buildings and several restaurants.


