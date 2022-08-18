KCMO City Council passes housing ordinance despite pushback from KC Tenants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers with KC Tenants , a city-wide tenant union, packed City Hall in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, urging city leaders to not sign off on a new housing ordinance .

Despite those objections, the KCMO City Council passed Ordinance No. 220700 by an 9-4 margin, voting amid a three-minute disruption as KC Tenants members chanted their opposition to the measure.

The ordinance requires housing developers to provide at least 20% of total residential units for affordable housing.

It also requires the units set aside for affordable housing to be at least one-bedroom units or the same size as at least 25% of the units that will be built on the project site.

The definition of affordable housing will be calculated by the median family income in the Kansas City area.

KC Tenants argues that the median income calculated by developers and the city doesn't fairly represent what most KCMO tenants can afford.

Members from KC Tenants exploded into a "rent is too damn high" chant as Mayor Quinton Lucas directed the city council to continue voting.

Some people at the meeting were led out by police during the disruption.

One person was taken into custody and another was detained after the meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.