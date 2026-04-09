KCMO City Council passes ordinance to ban sales of single-shot liquor bottles in certain neighborhoods

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The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an ordinance Thursday banning the sale of single-shot liquor bottles and establishing "Retail Alcohol Impact Areas" in designated neighborhoods.

"Today's vote is a win for the residents who have been asking us to act for years," KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. "These are common sense, targeted restrictions, and they will make a real difference in neighborhoods that have waited long enough for relief."

Ordinance 260250, which places restrictions on certain quick-consumption alcohol products, passed in a 7-6 vote.

The Prospect Avenue-Southeast, Independence Avenue, Midtown, Central Business District and Blue Ridge corridors have been identified as the "Retail Alcohol Impact Areas" based on community input and public safety data, per a press release from the city.

"We listened to our community, we looked at the research and today we delivered,” Councilmember Melissa Robinson, 3rd District, said in a press release. “This ordinance is about protecting our neighbors and giving these communities a chance to meet their full potential. I'm proud the council stood with residents today."

Certain businesses in those areas will not be allowed to sell distilled spirits of 200 milliliters or less with 35% or more alcohol content, which includes half-pints, nips, minis, shooters and airplane bottles, or malt beverages and beer sold in containers of 40 ounces or less, according to the ordinance.

The ban excludes grocery stores. On-premises establishments, such as restaurants and taverns, are also not affected.

Retail package license holders will have to comply within 60 days after the ordinance takes effect.

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