KCMO city council pushes for progress in 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KCMO City Council approved $23 million nearly a year ago for a much discussed project at the 18thand Vine District.

But progress remains slow.

“What we are going to do is all upgrades that have to do with public works aspects of 18th and Vine, sidewalks, lighting, roads to make the area a little bit more beautiful around here and putting in different things like picnic tables, seating benches, things that will make people want to come to spend time,'' according to a statement last year from the Public Works Department.

People are in favor of the project, especially those who travel by bicycle or walk to destinations in the district.

“We are prioritizing people who walk, people who roll,“ said Michael Kelly, BikeWalk KC. “It’s good to see it kind of move forward, hopefully.”

There are new renderings of what 1 pedestrian area will look like when it's built.

Federal money paid for the renderings.

Third District Councilman At-Large Brandon Ellington wants to see more construction and development.

“I’m not as concerned about the renderings, I’m more concerned if it will actually get developed,” said Ellington. “It’s not the first time we’ve had renderings. “Everybody gets excited, we want to see something happen down here,” he said.

There are new housing construction projects, but dangerous buildings remain.

Residents and visitors also are waiting on promised upgrades like lighting, street surfaces and sewer mains.

“I mean it would be nice, it would have a great impact on the entertainment district here,” said Ellington.

But Ellington questions when the impact and development will come.

“We are standing in an entertainment district, and nobody has walked past us since we’ve been standing here, activity, activity comes from business,” he said.

KSHB 41 reached out to the developers of the 18th and Vine project, but did not receive a response.

