KCMO City Council requests proposal to redevelop southwest corner of 12th, Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is soliciting proposals regarding redeveloping the southwest corner of 1200 and 1210 Broadway in downtown.

The 1.18-acre area is currently being used as a surface parking lot.

According to the city’s request for proposals, which was issued Sept. 9 , it is seeking developers for “new residential or office space including ground floor retail.”

Collaboration between multiple developers may be considered, but the city said the selection will be based on “experience, financial resources, capability and professional expertise to present a high quality financially feasible redevelopment proposal for the site.”

Proposals will be graded on a 100-point scale that takes into account the following:



Developer/firm profile and legal structure (10 Points); Qualifications and experience (10 Points); Development proposal and approach (20 Points); Financing plan (20 Points); Business real and transaction structure (5 Points); Sustainability and environmental issues (5 Points); Meets desired development objectives (30 Points).

KCMO City Manager Brian Platt shared his thoughts on the project Wednesday via social media.

“We just issued an RFP to develop a 1+ acre City-owned surface parking lot next to the Convention Center,” Platt said on Twitter . “Our vision is a high-density, tall, mixed-use, walkable/transit-oriented project here. Make your mark on the Kansas City skyline!”

Proposals must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022.

