KCMO City Council to honor Kevin Strickland on Thursday

KSHB-TV
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jun 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who spent 43 years in prison for murders he didn't commit will be honored Thursday by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council.

Kevin Strickland, who turned 63 Tuesday, will be presented with a special action by the council on Thursday.

Strickland spent most of his life in prison after being convicted in a triple murder in 1978 in KCMO.

Strickland and advocates spent decades trying to get him released from prison.

He finally became a free man after Judge James Welsh overturned his conviction on Nov. 23, 2021.

Strickland got out of prison that day.

