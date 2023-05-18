KCMO City Council votes 10-0 to end liquor-license requirement for bar, restaurant workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10-0 to end the requirement for bar and restaurant workers to obtain a liquor license.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and council members Kevin O’Neill and Andrea Bough sponsored Ordinance No. 230419, affecting the city's 8,000 bartenders, waiters and waitresses, and other bar and restaurant workers.

Lucas took to Twitter soon after the vote went final.

The Kansas City liquor card requirement for thousands of our servers is no more.



Workers are welcome, without red tape, in Kansas City. Good luck everyone and support our restaurants and taverns. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 18, 2023

Under previous law, anyone involved in “delivering, taking orders for, accepting payment for, mixing, serving or assisting in mixing or serving alcoholic beverages” had to purchase a city-issued liquor license.

Anyone convicted of a felony or released from prison for a felony conviction for assault, domestic assault, robbery, armed criminal action, sexual exploitation of a minor, trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation or a similar offense within the last five years can now receive a liquor license.

It is still required for “retail sales-by-drink licensed establishments” not to hire registered sex offenders for alcohol-related jobs.

Businesses with a permit to serve alcohol must verify that the applicant isn’t listed on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Registry, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry or the KBI Sex Offender Registry.

Using a third-party company to conduct background checks will end as a result of the council’s vote.

A liquor license costs $42 for a three-year permit.

The ordinance noted that “employee liquor permits are outdated and not used widely today in other cities across the country,” stating that those permits are a barrier to employment, require workers to pay for access to the job market, do little to improve public health and are redundant as the city has other liquor-control systems in place.

Two local store owners struggled to obtain a liquor license for their business last year until they worked with council member Bough to change the city’s ordinance.

La'Nesha Frazier, one of the store's owners, described obtaining a liquor license as the essence of Bliss Books and Wine, which finally held its grand opening in February 2023.

—