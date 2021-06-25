KCMO City Council votes against proposed tax abatements for development at East 39th and Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A unanimous vote by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council on Thursday killed a proposed development at 39th and Main street.

Lux Living wanted to build a 192-unit apartment complex and 165-space parking garage behind the former Katz Drug building.

KCMO Councilman Eric Bunch introduced an amendment during the council meeting that would have capped the developers property tax abatement at 75% for 10 years.

It also would have required affordable units and public parking.

KCMO Councilwoman Katheryn Shields rose in strong opposition to Bunch's amendment.

She said the developer could not make the project work with those changes to the plan.

The amendment passed.

Moments later, Shields told the council she had heard from the developer's lawyer.

The lawyer said the project could not move forward and the council voted 13-0 not to approve the project.

41 Action News reached out to Lux Living on whether it plans come back with a new project or be done with redevelopment at the location but did not receive a response before this story was published.

