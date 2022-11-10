KCMO City Council votes to offer $1.8M to resolve lawsuits in deadly Westport crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10-0 Thursday an attempt to resolve four civil lawsuits connected to last December’s deadly crash in Westport involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department pumper truck.

The council approved the resolution that seeks to resolve the lawsuits at a price tag of $1.84 million.

Three wrongful death lawsuits were filed by the victims killed in the crash . A fourth lawsuit was filed by the property owner of a building that suffered a partial collapse after the fire truck crashed into it.

The amount in the ordinance is the same amount of the state's sovereign immunity limit of $459,893 after it is multiplied by four. Sovereign immunity limits are, generally speaking, a cap on amounts government entities pay in liability cases.

Earlier this fall, attorneys representing the four plaintiffs and the attorney representing the driver of the pumper truck, Dominic Biscari, entered into a binding agreement with an independent arbitrator in the case.

Earlier this month, the Jackson County District Court judge overseeing the civil cases accepted the arbitrator’s ruling , which called for Biscari to pay the plaintiffs $32 million.

The crash involved a KCFD pumper truck and an SUV at the Westport intersection of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.The arbitration award includes $29 million to the families of Michael Elwood, Jennifer San Nicolas, and Tami Knight.

Each filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Biscari, the city, and the fire department.

Knight's boyfriend who was walking with her the night of the crash will be awarded $2 million. The owners of the building that was damaged by the crash are expected to receive $1.4 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—