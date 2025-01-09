KCMO City Council votes unanimously to ban drivers from popping wheelies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's now illegal to pop wheelies with motor vehicles in Kansas City, Missouri, after the city council voted unanimously to require all of a vehicle’s wheels to be in constant contact with the ground.

The KCMO City Council voted 13-0 on the ordinance at Thursday's council meeting.

The ordinance also prohibits a willful disregard for the safety of persons or property on any public street, highway, alley, parking lot, or driveway, or on any other premises that are generally frequented by the public at large.

However, there are exceptions in the ordinance.

Drivers on ATVs, motorcycles, and other vehicles take over city streets, often during the summer, to demonstrate their ability to drive their vehicles on just two wheels.

The two-wheel demonstrations cause traffic jams and ear-splitting noise.

