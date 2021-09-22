Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO City Council's Neighborhood Planning and Development passes project for Boone Theater Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy City of Kansas City, Missouri
Boone Theater
Boone Theater
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:48:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council's Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee passed a project that will redevelop the historic Boone Theater in the 18th and Vine District.

The plans for the theater include an outdoor event space and co-working space on vacant land to the east of the lot, according to a release from the city.

The Boone Theater is at 1701 E 18th St. and was originally opened as the New Rialto Theater in 1924. The Boone Theater, as well as other area theaters, "served as a vital core to the commercial and entertainment center created by the African American community in the 18th and Vine District," the release said.

“Elevating City investments at 18th and Vine demonstrates equity in action,” 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said. “It is strategically wise to remediate blight in historical neighborhoods with unparalleled tourism appeal. I look forward to partnering with the development team to restore the Boone Theater to a vibrant and enjoyable space for residents and visitors.”

Robinson, who represents the 18th and Vine District, also said that projects in the district build economic activity in the area.

There are 15 other investment projects proposed or underway in the district.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage