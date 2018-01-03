KCMO City Hall closed Wednesday due to water line break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO City Hall will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to an interior water line break. 

On Tuesday night, KCMO Communications Director Chris Hernandez told 41 Action News a line in the sprinkler system froze and burst. 

On Wednesday, the KC City Manager tweeted City Hall would be closed. All other city facilities will be open as scheduled. 

There’s no word yet on when City Hall will reopen.

