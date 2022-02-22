KCMO City Hall evacuated due to suspicious package on upper level of building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a suspicious package on the upper level of the building.

Officials sent an email to employees and people those inside the building at around 3:40 p.m. asking them to evacuate the building in an orderly manner.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Public Information Officer Jake Becchina, the department first received reports of the package at around 3:15 p.m.

KCPD Bomb and Arson detectives also responded and are assisting in the investigation.

The areas near Oak Street and east 11th Street to east 12th Street and Locust Street are blocked off, while the investigation is occurring.

People are asked to avoid the area to avoid traffic delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.