KCMO city leaders OK plan to remove some bike lanes on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders voted Thursday to remove half of the bike lanes installed on Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, last November.

The vote came after the installation of the lanes caused frustration among business owners along Truman Road.

Owners argued the lanes caused confusion for drivers and were driving customers away, thus impacting their profits.

To install the lanes, the KCMO Public Works Department had to remove a traffic lane.

Thursday, the KCMO City Council voted 12-0 to approve a new plan for the bike lanes.

The revised plan will remove the south side of the bike lanes and add a permanent cycle track on the north side.

Both sides of Truman Road will also have dedicated 24-hour permanent parking.

It will take the city four to six weeks to implement the plan.

