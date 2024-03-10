KCMO City Manager Brian Platt formally withdraws from consideration for Austin position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt is no longer looking for employment in Austin, Texas.

“I formally withdrew from consideration for Austin’s City Manager search as of this afternoon,” Platt said in a statement.

Platt was named as a finalist for the Austin position on Tuesday.

After the announcement, the KCMO City Council authorized Mayor Quinton Lucas to negotiate a contract extension with Platt through Aug. 1, 2027.

The city manager “represented to the Council that he will withdraw his name from any current pursuits for appointment to any other governmental executive position upon passage of this ordinance,” according to an ordinance the Kansas City, Missouri,City Council passed Thursday.

His decision to withdraw came Sunday.

Platt is contracted with the city through the end of the year.

No terms have been agreed upon and no contracts have been signed regarding an extension.

In his statement announcing the withdrawal, Platt said additional details are forthcoming.

