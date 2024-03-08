Brian Platt agrees to negotiate contract extension to stay in Kansas City as city manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt has agreed to a negotiate a contract extension and will withdraw his name from consideration for the city manager job in Austin, Texas, multiple sources at City Hall told KSHB 41 News.

The KCMO City Council voted to offer Platt a contract extension after returning from a close session Thursday evening.

It authorized KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas to negotiate a contract extension through Aug. 1, 2027, a source told KSHB 41.

On Tuesday, Platt was named one of three finalist for a city manager job in Austin.

He was scheduled to visit Austin on March 25-26 to meet with city officials, participate in a community town hall and conduct interviews.

Lucas said Tuesday his office would work to retain Platt in KCMO.

His contract is set to expire at the end of 2024.

