KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds city's website helped contribute public dollars to campaigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.

Platt was fined after the commission found KCMO's website used public dollars to support political campaigns.

The commission alleged it happened because the city's website had links to certain social media pages, which supported and/or solicited contributions for public candidates.

In doing so, the commission said public funds were utilized to support campaigns.

The commission also said that Platt is responsible for the website as city manager and it violated a Missouri statute.

Missouri Chapter 115 says that "No contribution or expenditure of public funds shall be made directly by any officer, employee or agent of any political subdivision, including school districts and charter schools, to advocate, support, or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure or the nomination or election of any candidate for public office."

The commission ruled Chapter 115 was violated because the website was linked.

