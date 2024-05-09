Watch Now
KCMO continues making progress on restoring city systems

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri
kcmo city hall1.jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 23:04:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, continues making progress at restoring some city systems that recently experienced outages.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson said KCMO's website and KCMO City Clerk's website were back online.

Emails for city employees will be restored in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the KCMO Municipal Court reopened after closing Monday and Tuesday due to outages.

As part of the outages, KC Water and city systems are not able to accept credit payments. The city expects them to be restored in the coming days.

There will be no penalty to customers during the outages.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

