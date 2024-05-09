KCMO continues making progress on restoring city systems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, continues making progress at restoring some city systems that recently experienced outages.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson said KCMO's website and KCMO City Clerk's website were back online.

Emails for city employees will be restored in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the KCMO Municipal Court reopened after closing Monday and Tuesday due to outages.

As part of the outages, KC Water and city systems are not able to accept credit payments. The city expects them to be restored in the coming days.

There will be no penalty to customers during the outages.

