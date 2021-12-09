KCMO Council Committee approves $400,000 to fund homelessness program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $400,000 plan to serve 100 houseless seniors, women and families won approval Wednesday from a KCMO City Council Committee.

The Special Committee on Housing Policy will send the ordinance to the full city council for its approval.

The money will be used by Lotus Care House to pay for programs, including transitional housing for women, seniors and families.

An increase in the cost of housing has contributed to a rise in the number of homeless, the ordinance states.

An on-site case management and wrap-around services also are included in the program.