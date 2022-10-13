KCMO Council details spending plan if voters approve $125 million bond issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The election is Nov. 8, but the KCMO City Council Thursday approved a spending plan for $125 million bond issue that voters must first approve.

KCMO councilman Dan Fowler announced his proposal near the end of Thursday's regular council meeting.

Question 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot in KCMO asks voters to okay the city issuing "general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $125 million for the purpose of paying for the acquisition, construction, renovation, improvement, equipping and furnishing of City parks, recreation and entertainment facilities."

The council would take $80 million of the bond money and spend half of that money on citywide deferred maintenance in parks.

The other $40 million would be divided among the six council districts, with each receiving about $6.6. million dollars.

One of the city's biggest projects is to renovate the city's convention center and music hall.

That's where the final $45 million would be spent.

All the projects, from swimming pools to upgrading the music hall, would need council approval.

