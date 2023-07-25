KCMO Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw 1st Black woman to serve as mayor pro tem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw made history Tuesday when she became the first Black woman appointed mayor pro tem in the city's history.

“I am proud to announce Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw will serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2023-2027 Kansas City Council term, increasing representation for not only South Kansas City but for all folks who have for too long felt underrepresented within government leadership ranks — particularly Black women,” KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in a news release. “Throughout her first term on the City Council, I knew I could count on Councilwoman Parks-Shaw to help address our community’s toughest issues, which is why I was proud to appoint her Chair of the Kansas City Land Bank and Co-Chair of the Kansas City Health Commission.

In the announcement of his selection, Lucas praised Parks-Shaw for her dedication to KC.

"I know Councilwoman Parks-Shaw as someone who is passionate and relentless in her efforts to address our community’s toughest issues, and I know she will bring the same vigor to the role of Mayor Pro Tem," Lucas said. "I look forward to building on the last four years of success with Mayor Pro Tem Parks-Shaw and thank her for ongoing service to the people of Kansas City.”

Parks-Shaw will fill in as mayor and run city council meetings when Lucas is unable to preside over a council meeting.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as Mayor Pro Tem,” 5th District Councilwoman Parks-Shaw shared in a news release "As the first African American female Mayor Pro Tem of Kansas City, I appreciate the opportunity to serve our city and make a positive impact. I am committed to working with my colleagues to represent all residents and work tirelessly to bring about positive change. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable future.”

The mayor pro tem had no opponent in her recent re-election campaign.

She worked in her first council term on issues related to homelessness, affordable housing and was a driving force in securing funding for violence prevention efforts.

Parks-Shaw also works as an executive in the healthcare industry.

"Motivated by her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, she has a deep passion for community service and improving access to healthcare and healthy lifestyles," according to her bio on the city's website.

She graduated from Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills School District, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri State University and received a Master of Science degree from Southwest Baptist University.

The councilwoman is a member of the Kansas City Zoo Board of Directors and the Starlight Board of Directors, per the city.

Parks-Shaw and her family have lived in the 5th District for more than 20 years.



___