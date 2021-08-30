Watch
KCMO crash leaves motorcycle driver in critical condition

Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Kansas City, Missouri, crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened at East Truman Road and Ewing Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed west when a Chevrolet sedan pulled away from a stop sign and into the motorcycle's path.

The motorcycle struck the side of the car and the driver was ejected.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Raytown man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

