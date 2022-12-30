KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City drill team that competes and performs across the Midwest is looking for help to replace equipment after a water pipe burst.

“Devastating, just looking at everything ruined, trophy’s and drums,” said Deante Hawley, Kansas City Falcon marching band drum master.

Hawley pointed out the damage to their equipment pulled the drill team together.

“Soon as I got here, opened the door and water was everywhere,” said Juston Brewster, Director, and President of KC Falcons Marching Band.

“The door was open, the rain was coming down it was just pushing out like a river,” said Kimberly Rickets, KC Falcon Marching Band chaperone.

2 feet of water from broken pipes swamped the Falcon's drum shells, sticks, hardware, uniforms, and pom poms.

“Seeing it in person is just like you can’t even say anything you got to start over,” said Michael Hardy, KC Falcons Marching Band.

“Yeah, we worked so hard to get those trophies, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, to come here and see the water damage and the stuff on the flood that was just heartbreaking,” said Rickets.

Not only is the drill team a place to belong, but they say it’s also a space to get help, have dinner, do school work and just be themselves.

“We try to move everyone from the streets to have fun, drum, basically we all stick together and be a family,” said Hawley.

This team has been practicing for months for something big like the trip to New Orleans.

“This is the number one trip we look forward to,” said Brewster. “Every year this is one of our top drops, parents look forward to it, kids look forward to it, let your hair down enjoy yourself have fun.”

They are scheduled to perform in two parades for Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

“Up to 8 to 10 miles per parade,” Brewster said.

With no drums and no uniforms, they say the trip is up in the air.

They are hoping for help from KCMO community.

If you'd like to help the KC Marching Falcons there is a GoFundMe.

